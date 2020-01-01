Maguire eager for Man Utd to sort ‘strange stat’ after stretching impressive away run

The Red Devils have made a habit of coming from behind to collect three points on the road, but their skipper is looking for them to score first

Harry Maguire wants to right the wrongs of a “strange stat” that has seen them collect four away wins in the Premier League this season after falling behind.

The Red Devils have enjoyed an impressive run of form on their travels, with eight successive victories in the English top flight collected – a new club record.

They have also become the first team to take maximum points from four consecutive games on the road in which they have fallen behind.

Maguire claims to have been unaware of those history-making feats, but concedes that the Red Devils have been making life difficult for themselves.

With that in mind, the United captain is looking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to start bursting out of the blocks and remove the need for stirring fightbacks to be staged.

The international told MUTV after seeing an Edinson Cavani brace complete a stunning turnaround in a 3-2 win at Southampton and earn United a new entry in the history books: “Well, I didn't know that.

“I think it says we need to start scoring the first goal to give us a bit of help! It's a strange stat to hear.

“I actually don’t think we are starting games badly. , we started the game really well. [Against ], we started really well.

“We are conceding bad goals at bad moments, maybe, but we are showing great resilience, spirit and character, which is something this squad has in abundance.

“We work tirelessly on the training pitch, we want to do so well for this club, we want to be a success, we want to win trophies and that is what it's about at this club. So, when we don't do that, we need to drive for more. It comes from hunger and spirit.

“It's a strange stat, but it does show great character.”

United will be away from home again in their next Premier League outing, with a trip to West Ham set to be made on Saturday.

Prior to that, Solskjaer’s side have an eagerly-anticipated tie with to take in, with the title holders due at Old Trafford on Wednesday.