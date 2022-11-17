Maddison provides England injury update as Leicester star reveals he missed Southgate's call-up call

Leicester City star James Maddison has delivered an update on his fitness ahead of England's World Cup opener next week.

Maddison taken off injured against Hammers

Revealed post-match that move was precautionary

Maddison confirmed scans on hamstring positive

WHAT HAPPENED? Maddison opened the scoring against West Ham in a routine 2-0 victory for Leicester last weekend, however, the midfielder was subbed off in the first half with a hamstring issue. It was later revealed that the move was just a precautionary measure, and Maddison has now put fans' minds at ease by revealing the results of his subsequent scan.

WHAT THEY SAID? "I had a little problem in the week building up to the West Ham game and post-Everton game," Maddison told a press conference from England's World Cup camp. "I wanted to play, I wanted to help Leicester, but there was a bit of soreness and it was getting a little bit worse as the game went on, so I thought it was best for me to come off. We’ve had the scan, it was a good scan, there wasn't any major problems. I have to do a little bit of work to get up to speed with the physios, there should be no concern. I'm hopeful that I'll be fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury update will be a relief for England fans and Maddison himself, whose early season form left Gareth Southgate no choice but to select him in his squad for Qatar for what will be the 25-year-old's first major tournament with the Three Lions. Maddison had a scare, though, when he initially missed Southgate's call about being in the squad. ''So the heart starts beating,'' he added. ''I had his number saved still! I called him back, he gave me the good news and it was all a bit of a blur. I couldn’t tell you what Gareth said. After the call finished, it was a bit of a head‑on‑the-wall moment, a big deep breath and a call to my parents.

''My dad actually cried and he is not a crier. I don’t think I’ve seen him cry for years. I had dinner that night at home in Coventry with my mum and dad – and my little boy and my partner. I wanted to see my parents. It’s a moment I will cherish forever.''

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? In 2021-22, Maddison was the first Leicester player to both score 10+ and assist 10+ goals (18 goals, 12 assists) in a single season in all competitions since Riyad Mahrez in 2017-18.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADDISON? Maddison will be out to ensure he is back to full fitness to play a part in England's World Cup group matches. Southgate's side take on Iran on Monday, before facing the USMNT next Friday.