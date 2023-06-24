Lyon contact Christian Pulisic as Ligue 1 side make USMNT star a top priority amid Chelsea exit rumours

Emmet Gates
Christian Pulisic Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
C. PulisicOlympique LyonnaisTransfersChelseaPremier LeagueLigue 1

French side Lyon have made contact with USMNT star Christian Pulisic over a potential summer move amid his frustration at Chelsea.

  • Lyon make contact with Pulisic
  • Pulisic open to Ligue 1 move
  • Lyon's American owner pushing for a deal

WHAT HAPPENED? French outlet L'Equipe reports that Lyon have made Chelsea's USMNT star Pulisic their top priority this summer, and have contacted the American over a potential move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge this season, and Chelsea could move him on in order to balance the books.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lyon's American owner John Textor is said to be big on the move, and is envisioning bringing Pulisic to France, but they face competition from Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Christian Pulisic USMNT United States 2023Getty

Christian Pulisic Chelsea 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? It's clear that Pulisic's time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end, and now it's just a matter of finding the right club for him to fulfil his potential. Chelsea would be willing to let him go for the right price.

