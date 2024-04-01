How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles Dodgers look to continue their winning streak of two games as they welcome the San Francisco Giants to the Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are seeded at the summit of the NL West standings with a statistic of 4-2 and a PCT of 0.667. They have scored 39 runs and are ranked second in the league in those charts. They'll be vying to continue this form against the Giants.

The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, are behind the hosts in the NL West Standings with a PCT of 0.500.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Dodgers vs Giants game.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants: Date & First Pitch Time

Los Angeles Dodgers welcome San Francisco Giants to the Dodger Stadium on April 1, 2024.

The first pitch for the two sides is scheduled for 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 First pitch time 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT Arena Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Dodgers and Giants on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants Rosters and Injury Reports

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani would be the player to watch out for the Dodgers' having scored four goals, seven hits, and 2 doubles as he could play an integral role in his side's crucial success against the Giants.

Mookie Betts has a batting average of 0.500 having scored four home runs along with nine runs and 11 hits for the Dodgers. Bobby Miller has 11 strikeouts while pitching for his side having played just one game.

The 60-day injury lists for the Dodgers include Tony Gonsolin (elbow), Dustin May (elbow), Emmet Sheehan (forearm), and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) while Andrew Toles, Nick Frasso, and Robinson Ortiz are completely ruled out for the hosts.

Walker Buehler (elbow), Brusdar Graterol (shoulder), and Blake Treinen (chest) are on the 15-day injured list while Diego Cartaya is listed as a day-to-day reserve because of a back issue.

San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman scored four runs alongside five hits, one double, and two home runs for the Giants as he was a crucial source for them splitting points against San Diego.

Michael Conforto also produced some scintillating performances in his four outings as he garnered six runs and six hits. He had a batting average of 0.400 and also thundered two home runs for the visitors.

Caron Ragsdale (forearm), Will Bednar (back), and Reggie Crawford (injury) are on the bench indefinitely. Tristan Beck (Right arm), Robbie Ray (elbow), Ethan Small (oblique), and Austin Warren (elbow) are on the 60-day injury list.

American outfitter Mike Yastrzemski is on paternity leave while Sea Hjelle (elbow), Luke Jackson (lower back), and Alex Cobb (hip) are tipped to return in 15 days after their respective injuries are healed.

The day-to-day reserves for the Giants include Wilmer Flores (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies (hip), Aeverson Arteaga (thoracic), Michael Stryffeler, Thomas Szapucki, Nick Zwack, and Wade Meckler.

Recent results

Los Angeles Dodgers

Date Opponent Result 1 April 2024 St. Louis (W) 5-4 31 March 2024 St. Louis (L) 6-5 30 March 2024 St. Louis (W) 6-3 21 March 2024 San Diego (W) 7-1 20 March 2024 San Diego (L) 15-11

San Francisco Giants