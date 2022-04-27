Liverpool vs Villarreal: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Liverpool can make a major step towards a third Champions League final of the Jurgen Klopp era when they welcome Villarreal to Anfield for the first leg of their semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on fuboTV (try for free)

The Reds have made it to the showpiece game twice under the German, but face a tough task against the Yellow Submarine, who have ground their way to the last four on a remarkable run.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Liverpool vs Villarreal Date April 27, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CBS fubo TV (try for free)

Team news and rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

The dream of a madcap quadruple remains thrillingly alive for Jurgen Klopp's men, but they cannot afford a single slip now - and still have to hope Manchester City tumble in the Premier League.

Liverpool are twice finalists under the German, in 2018 and 2019 - and with a frontline stacked with superstars, they know their way to a goal or two. They arrive as heavy favourites.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Position Villarreal roster Goalkeepers Asenjo, Rulli, Iker Defenders Mario, Albiol, Torres, Foyth, Estupinan, A. Moreno, Mandi, Aurier, De la Fuente, Cabrera Midfielders Parejo, Capoue, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Coquelin, Pena, Gomez, Pedraza, Iosifov, Garcia, Ruiz Forwards G. Moreno, Alccer, Danjuma, Dia, Pino, Jackson, Arana

It's been a beautiful run through Europe for the Yellow Submarine, the little side that could against heavyweights like Juventus and Bayern Munich - and now, they'll plot their biggest scalp yet.

Unai Emery led Sevilla to Europa League victory over the Reds in 2016, coincidentally after Liverpool had knocked Villarreal out in the semi-finals. There's plenty of motivation for them to go all the way.

Predicted Villarreal starting XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Coquelin, Capoue; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Danjuma.

Last five results

Liverpool results Villarreal results Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Apr 24) Villarreal 2-0 Valencia (Apr 19) Liverpool 4-0 Manchester Utd (Apr 19) Getafe 1-2 Villarreal (Apr 16) Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool (Apr 16) Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (Apr 12) Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (Apr 13) Villarreal 1-1 Athletic Club (Apr 9) Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10) Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich (Apr 6)

Head-to-head