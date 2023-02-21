Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their 2022-23 Champions League Round of 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp's team has had mixed results this season. They have struggled in the Premier League and are eighth on the standings. Back-to-back wins in their last two games should give them the confidence to pose a danger to Madrid in front of the famous Anfield crowd.
Real Madrid are lagging behind league leaders Barcelona in La Liga but they will be confident of taking on Liverpool away from home, especially with Karim Benzema returning to lead the line. Ancelotti's team has won their last four matches in all competitions and will consider themselves favourites.
Ahead of the much-awaited clash, GOAL has the details of team news and more.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid date and kick-off time
Game:
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Date:
February 21, 2023
Kick-off time
8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET / 1.30am IST (Feb 22)
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online
Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the Champions League match on BT Sport 1 and BT app.
In the United States (US), the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid can be watched live on CBS, TUDN and Universo. It can be streamed online on Paramount+.
In India, the match can be watched on Sony Ten 2 and streamed on Sony LIV.
Country
TV Channel
Live stream
UK
US
CBS, TUDN, Univision
India
Sony TEN 2 SD/HD
Sony LIV
Liverpool squad and team news
Darwin Nunez was forced off the field against Newcastle United due to an injury but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the forward could be available for selection against Real Madrid.
Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago remain out of action due to injuries.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is one yellow card away from a suspension in the Champions League.
Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
Defenders
Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk
Midfielders
Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic
Forwards
Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez
Real Madrid squad and team news
Ancelotti will have Karim Benzema back in the lineup after the striker was deemed fit to travel to Anfield following his recovery from an injury.
Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos are out of the travelling squad due to illness. Mariano Diaz is also out of action due to an injury,
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Courtois, Lunin, Luis López
Defenders
Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vasquez, Rüdiger.
Midfielders
Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos, Mario Martín, Arribas
Forwards
Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Álvaro