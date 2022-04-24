Liverpool vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Liverpool will aim to keep themselves in contention with Manchester City in a thrilling title race when they welcome rivals Everton to Anfield for a Merseyside derby on Sunday in the Premier League.
The Reds know further slip-ups could spell the end of their chances in a hotly-contested race for the crown - and that a relegation-battling Toffees can push them hard.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Liverpool vs Everton
|Date
|April 24, 2022
|Times
|11:30am ET, 8:30am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|USA Network (4K)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Liverpool roster
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo
|Defenders
|Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah
|Midfielders
|Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley
Forwards
|Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon
It's all systems go for the Reds as they remain in the hunt for a legendary quadruple - and Jurgen Klopp knows that it is a tightrope he must walk over the final few weeks of the season.
A Merseyside derby is not quite the distraction he needs right now, but he'll back his side to relish the chance to keep pace with City near the summit.
Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz.
|Position
|Everton roster
|Goalkeepers
|Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Tyrer
|Defenders
|Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Welch
|Midfielders
|Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Whitaker, Onyango
|Forwards
|Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Dobbin
Could Frank Lampard complete the great escape? The Toffees have not had the turnaround they might have hoped for under the ex-Chelsea manager, but some major results in recent weeks have seen them stay afloat.
It is a big ask to win against the Reds, though, and time is ticking down to pull themselves free of the battle that rages around them in the relegation zone.
Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray.
Last five results
|Liverpool results
|Everton results
|Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd (Apr 19)
|Everton 1-1 Leicester (Apr 20)
|Man City 2-3 Liverpool (Apr 16)
|Everton 1-0 Man Utd (Apr 9)
|Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (Apr 13)
|Burnley 3-2 Everton (Apr 6)
|Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10)
|West Ham 2-1 Everton (Apr 3)
|Benfica 1-3 Liverpool (Apr 5)
|Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton (Mar 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|12/1/2021
|Everton 1-4 Liverpool
|2/20/2021
|10/17/2020
|Everton 2-2 Liverpool
|6/21/2020
|Everton 0-0 Liverpool
|1/5/2020
|Liverpool 1-0 Everton