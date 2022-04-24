Liverpool vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Liverpool will aim to keep themselves in contention with Manchester City in a thrilling title race when they welcome rivals Everton to Anfield for a Merseyside derby on Sunday in the Premier League.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton on fuboTV (try for free)

The Reds know further slip-ups could spell the end of their chances in a hotly-contested race for the crown - and that a relegation-battling Toffees can push them hard.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Liverpool vs Everton Date April 24, 2022 Times 11:30am ET, 8:30am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network (4K) fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

It's all systems go for the Reds as they remain in the hunt for a legendary quadruple - and Jurgen Klopp knows that it is a tightrope he must walk over the final few weeks of the season.

A Merseyside derby is not quite the distraction he needs right now, but he'll back his side to relish the chance to keep pace with City near the summit.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Tyrer Defenders Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Welch Midfielders Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Whitaker, Onyango Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Dobbin

Could Frank Lampard complete the great escape? The Toffees have not had the turnaround they might have hoped for under the ex-Chelsea manager, but some major results in recent weeks have seen them stay afloat.

It is a big ask to win against the Reds, though, and time is ticking down to pull themselves free of the battle that rages around them in the relegation zone.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray.

Last five results

Liverpool results Everton results Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd (Apr 19) Everton 1-1 Leicester (Apr 20) Man City 2-3 Liverpool (Apr 16) Everton 1-0 Man Utd (Apr 9) Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (Apr 13) Burnley 3-2 Everton (Apr 6) Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10) West Ham 2-1 Everton (Apr 3) Benfica 1-3 Liverpool (Apr 5) Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton (Mar 20)

Head-to-head