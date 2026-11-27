Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Liverpool Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Virgil van Dijk has heaped praise on Alexander Isak, describing the Liverpool forward as an "outstanding" talent following his match-winning display in the Champions League against Club Brugge. The Swedish international was the star of the show in Belgium, continuing a prolific run of form that has seen him become a vital cog in Andoni Iraola's attacking machine.

Advertisement

Isak hits historic milestone in clinical European triumph

Liverpool maintained their surge in form with a commanding 3-0 Champions League win away to Club Brugge in Belgium. Joint British-record signing Alexander Isak netted twice - capping the night with a clever run and chip over Yann Sommer - alongside a strike from Florian Wirtz.

The double lifted the Sweden international to 10 goals this season, including seven in his past 10 outings. Isak also became only the eighth player in club history to score in six consecutive away games, putting an injury-hit maiden campaign firmly behind him.

Van Dijk applauds Isak's work rate and growing chemistry

Van Dijk praised how the forward's physicality and link-up play elevate the team alongside his finishing.

"Hopefully there are many more goals to come. He's an outstanding striker. On and off the ball he's so important for us. His hold up play was so good, how he carried the ball," the Liverpool captain said. "Sometimes when we had to go long, it was difficult for him to win the first ball but he was always there to fight and make it difficult for the defenders."

Advertisement Advertisement

The veteran centre-back also credited renewed self-belief and fitness for Isak's resurgence. "It's difficult for me to say [what has changed for Isak] but confidence is massive," he continued. "Staying fit, looking after yourself, knowing what the demands are to be a Liverpool player. Finding your importance in the team helps as well. Alex knows what we need from him and he's delivering that. I think it can only get better from here."

Related Topics

Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV Spanish Coverage ViX Premium ✅ Streams every single Champions League match live ✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament ✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage Monthly from $6.99 Get ViX Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV Spanish Coverage ViX Premium ✅ Streams every single Champions League match live ✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament ✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage Monthly from $6.99 Get ViX Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV

He added that squad cohesion is steadily building: "Everyone has to understand each other's strengths and also sometimes their weaknesses in order to get the best out of each other. The process is going well."

Reds brace for derby backlash despite contrasting form

Following last weekend's win over Manchester United and their European triumph, Liverpool visit Hill Dickinson Stadium as favourites. The Reds have won five and lost just one of their recent cross-city clashes, while Everton saw their progress halted by a chastening 4-0 defeat at Brentford with 10 men.

Advertisement

Despite that contrast, Van Dijk expects a fierce derby response. "We are having a great week [but] I expect fireworks on Sunday, given Everton's result in their last game," he noted. "They are going to come up with a reaction, something comes out of that. You already know that."

Having scored a winner in the 10th minute of stoppage time there in April, the Dutchman anticipates another testing early kick-off. "It will be intense again on Sunday but these are the kind of games you look forward to," he added. "They had a difficult result on Monday and they will want to show a reaction. Like when you play Manchester United, this is a game on its own. It will be tough. It's a very early kick off but we have to be ready."

Advertisement

Chance to cap a pivotal week with four straight wins

Victory in Sunday's first Merseyside derby of the season would seal a third straight win in eight days and a fourth in a row overall for Liverpool. Sustaining the sharp attacking form of Isak and Wirtz will prove crucial as a pivotal stretch of the campaign unfolds. Overcoming a wounded Everton side hungry for revenge would underline the Reds' growing momentum.