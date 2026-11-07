Liverpool reach decision on £58m Rio Ngumoha transfer after Bayern Munich open talks with teenager's brother to sign backup for Luis Diaz

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Liverpool have made a definitive call on the future of teenage winger Rio Ngumoha following fresh reports that Bayern Munich are preparing a €70 million (£58m) approach. Despite the Bundesliga champions holding discussions with the 18-year-old's brother over a 2027 switch to provide cover for Luis Diaz, Anfield chiefs refuse to cash in.

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Reds reject massive transfer profit

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool will not entertain selling Ngumoha under any circumstances even though cashing in would generate a huge profit on the £2.8m base fee they originally paid. Handed an expanded squad role by head coach Andoni Iraola this season, the 18-year-old attacker has already featured in 13 of the club's 15 matches across all competitions. Bayern previously failed to land the youngster last summer before signing versatile forward Ismael Saibari instead.

German champions maintain winger pursuit

Detailing how the Bavarian giants remain in contact with the player's entourage after missing out last summer, German journalist Christian Falk wrote: "As we know, Bayern have been searching really hard for options on the left wing. We talked about Bradley Barcola, whom they were in contact with [last summer], and they were also in contact with Liverpool's young talent [Ngumoha].

"There were talks, his brother talked with FC Bayern, but it was a difficult situation for Bayern Munich. It was not clear if Liverpool would sell him or not. The price wouldn't have been extremely high. So, you see, the club's decision-makers feel he'd be a great option for Bayern Munich, which is why Ngumoha is still on Bayern's shortlist. In the end, they had to decide for Ismael Saibari.

"Rio would have been complicated, so they just looked to seal the comparatively easier transfer of the two. Bayern are still in talks with Ngumoha's camp, however, and he could be an option for the summer."

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Anfield hierarchy stand firm now

Although recent speculation over the past 48 hours has suggested the German champions are ready to test Liverpool's resolve with a big-money bid, Merseyside officials remain adamant that the teenager is not for sale.

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Outlining the Premier League club's firm stance earlier on Friday, TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher explained: "Liverpool sources have made it clear the club have no intention of selling highly rated teenager Rio Ngumoha, despite links to Bayern Munich and monitoring from other European giants.

"Sources close to the club insist the 18-year-old is viewed extremely highly inside Anfield and is regarded as a supreme talent capable of developing into a key player for the Reds and one of the best in Europe."

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Improved contract nears swift completion

Rather than entertaining proposals from overseas suitors, Liverpool are moving forward with plans to tie Ngumoha down to a lucrative new contract that reflects his growing status under Iraola. Positive steps have already been taken during discussions between club officials and the winger's representatives. Sources indicate that a full agreement to secure his long-term future at Anfield could be finalised as early as the upcoming November international break.