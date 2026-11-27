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Liverpool are reportedly plotting an ambitious summer transfer window with Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala and Monza striker Gustavo Varela firmly on their radar. While the Reds are prepared to explore a costly move for the Germany international if he proves his fitness, they are also well-placed to pursue Serie A's breakout forward.

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Liverpool eye ambitious summer deals

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to explore a summer deal for Musiala alongside their interest in Monza sensation Varela. Reports in Germany suggest the 23-year-old Bayern midfielder has a release clause active next summer, putting long-term admirers on alert. However, sources warn it would be a "very expensive" move, meaning the Reds first need him to prove his fitness.

Bayern worried about Musiala's future

Musiala has endured a difficult campaign after developing a neurological condition that has occasionally caused seizures during matches. Despite featuring heavily for Germany at the World Cup in the summer, he has managed just one Bundesliga start so far this term as Bayern work to help him get to the bottom of the issue.

The report states that the Bundesliga giants are "worried" about Musiala's future and remain sceptical over whether he can return to his best. Occupying a "huge contract" in Munich, the club are concerned about paying lofty wages to a player who is rarely available, sparking a controversial debate in German football that Liverpool are monitoring closely.

Monza striker catches Reds' attention

Alongside their pursuit of Musiala, Liverpool have also received encouragement in their hunt for attacking reinforcements in Italy. The outlet revealed that the Premier League side are well-placed to "tempt" 21-year-old Monza striker Varela into a switch to Anfield next summer.

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Varela has emerged as a surprise package in Serie A during the 2026-27 campaign, netting an impressive 11 goals in his opening 11 league appearances. With Liverpool already tracking his rapid progress closely, sources indicate that Monza are likely to entertain a sale at the end of the season, though the Italian club will not let their star man leave cheaply.

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Fitness and form will decide

The coming months will prove decisive for both targets as Liverpool shape their summer recruitment plans. Bayern believe that ongoing health problems for Musiala would deter top clubs, leaving the Reds waiting for clear signs of improvement before committing to a bid. Meanwhile, Monza are prepared to drive up Varela's valuation if his prolific scoring run in Serie A continues.