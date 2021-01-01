Liverpool on record losing streak after defeat to Chelsea

The Reds are the first Premier League title holders to lose five home matches in a row

Liverpool are on a club-record losing streak at home after they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea on Thursday.

Mason Mount's first-half strike was enough to secure the three points for Thomas Tuchel's team in the Premier League clash at Anfield.

And, as Liverpool's misery continued, their most recent loss made club history in the worst possible way.

How many home games have Liverpool lost?

The reigning champions have now lost five home matches in a row in the English top-flight for the first time in their history. They are the first Premier League title holders to go on such a dismal home run.

They are now seven games without a win at Anfield, having drawn with West Brom and Manchester United before a run of losses against Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City and Everton before the London club bested them.

The Reds' toothless display against Chelsea was encapsulated by the fact that Georginio Wijnaldum's effort in the 85th minute was their first shot on target in the game.

The last time they had to wait so long to test the opposition's goalkeeper in a Premier League match at Anfield was in 2010, when they failed to hit the target until the 90th minute in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. They finished seventh in the table that year.

Jurgen Klopp's team have earned just 10 points from a possible 33 in the league in 2021. Only three teams - West Brom, Newcastle and Southampton - have collected fewer this calendar year.

Chelsea in good form under Tuchel

While Liverpool's misery continues, Chelsea are on a solid run under new coach Tuchel.

They have taken 18 points from eight matches since the German was appointed as Frank Lampard's replacement. Manchester City are the only team to have won more points in that time, having collected 24.

Meanwhile, they have conceded only two goals in 10 games in all competitions under Tuchel.

What next for Liverpool and Chelsea?

Liverpool will have the chance to arrest their dismal home form on Sunday when they host relegation-threatened Fulham on Sunday.

Three days later they will face RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Monday, followed by a trip to Leeds five days later.

