'Just a matter of time' - Liverpool never doubted they could find their best vs Man Utd, says Phillips

The 24-year-old Reds defender helped create his team's opener before making a last-ditch clearance in the second half

Liverpool overcame an early deficit in their crucial 4-2 win over Manchester United on Thursday, and centre-back Nat Phillips said after that the rapid turnaround came as no surprise to the players with it being "just a matter of time" until they clicked against their rival.

The Reds went down a goal in the 10th minute but overwhelmed the Red Devils thereafter. Diogo Jota flicked in a hopeful effort toward the target from Phillips, Roberto Firmino sandwiched goals around half-time and Mohamed Salah curled a late breakaway finish around goalkeeper Dean Henderson to seal the result. Phillips also made an importance clearance off the line when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men appeared on the brink of a comeback in the final 30 minutes.

With all three points obtained, Liverpool have kept hope alive in their pursuit of a top four place. They are now just one point behind Chelsea for the final Champions League qualification position.

What has been said?

"I think we started quite slow, we knew we still had an extra gear," said Phillips to Sky Sports. "I didn't feel too worried. It was just a matter of time before we started playing the way we could do.

"It was a rollercoaster. It was a strange game. It was an ugly match but we had to make it that way at the end to make sure we got the result. It was a big night for us.

"It takes us closer [to the top four]. It's another three points. It's no secret what our objective is and that's to win all our remaining games. We can enjoy it tonight but focus is on the next game.

"We can't look away from our camp. We can't have an effect on that. We have to concentrate on doing our jobs. It's something to build on and learn from. We need to take confidence from it."

