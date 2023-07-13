Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson seriously considering accepting HUGE offer from Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq that would quadruple his wages

Jordan Henderson is contemplating a life-changing offer from Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, which would quadruple his current salary.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Steven Gerrard, Henderson's former Liverpool team-mate and the newly-appointed manager of Al-Ettifaq, is playing a significant role in convincing the 33-year-old midfielder. However, the Saudi Pro League outfit must shell out a transfer fee for the player as the England international has a contract at Anfield until 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are yet to receive an official bid from Al-Ettifaq regarding a potential move for Henderson. However, if Henderson indicates his willingness to make the switch, the two clubs will immediately enter into talks to negotiate a deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Henderson is a serious promoter of LGBTQI+ rights. However, it is worth noting that homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia, raising questions about the potential cultural challenges Henderson may face if he joins Al-Ettifaq.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Henderson accepts Al-Ettifaq's offer as there have previously been reports of him snubbing the opportunity to reunite with Gerrard. He has been a key figure at Liverpool since joining the club from Sunderland in 2011 and has made 492 appearances for the Reds. He assumed captaincy after Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015 and has been instrumental in Liverpool's success during recent years which includes a Premier League and Champions League title.