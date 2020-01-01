'Liverpool don't need much, just a better Origi' - Carragher not expecting big spend from Klopp

The Reds legend admits there is little room for improvement in a star-studded squad, with another forward likely to top a short shopping list

are unlikely to spend big in the next transfer window, admits Jamie Carragher, with “a better Divock Origi” likely to be the only entry on Jurgen Klopp’s wish list.

The Reds have found considerable value in their recent forays into a difficult market.

Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have all become star turns at Anfield, while the hope is that January arrival Takumi Minamino will soon justify the faith shown in him.

With a star-studded cast assembled and a number of major honours collected, there is little tinkering for Klopp to oversee.

With that in mind, Carragher believes that another forward – amid talk of interest in the likes of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho – will be the only option being mulled over on Merseyside.

The Reds legend told the Liverpool Echo: "I don't think Liverpool need too much, really.

"They need a top attacker, if I'm being honest, they need a better Divock Origi.

"With the front three getting close to 28, 29, you might get another 18 months at their top performance level, but it won't be another three or four years with this front three and the club has to be ready for that.

"The old Liverpool play was to bring someone in before the players went over the hill. They'd benefit from the kind of attacker who would make people think one of the usual front three aren't being hugely missed when they come in.

"We haven't seen enough of Takumi Minamino yet, who I think can add something. But I think he'll be more a replacement for Adam Lallana or Xherdan Shaqiri.

"And although there are those younger options, maybe there's a need for a left-back if James Milner isn't going to keep playing there as cover for Andy Robertson at his age."

Carragher added, with the development of home-grown academy stars expected to save Liverpool millions: "Neco Williams, in my eyes, he should already be backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

"I don't want to see Joe Gomez moving to right-back because I've been in that situation myself as a centre-back and you don't want to keep moving position.

"Would you go and buy backup for Trent given the performances Neco Williams has shown?

"It could be the case at left-back with Adam Lewis or Yasser Larouci. People are talking about the need for a creative midfielder, but Curtis Jones has come through now as well."