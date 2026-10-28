Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola reveals 'addictive' taste for victory ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Xabi Alonso's Chelsea

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Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has opened up on the psychological impact of the club's recent winning streak as they prepare for a high-stakes Carabao Cup encounter. The Reds boss believes that the feeling of securing three points has become a habit his squad is desperate to maintain.

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The psychological edge of winning

Iraola has overseen a significant upturn in form at Anfield, with Liverpool currently enjoying a run of four consecutive victories across all competitions. The most recent success came in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion, where a clinical 2-0 performance further cemented the positive atmosphere currently surrounding the club. Speaking ahead of a knockout cup tie, the Spaniard suggested that these results are fueling a deeper hunger within his dressing room.

"Straight after our game against Brighton on Sunday I was asked how happy I was that the team had made it four wins in a row and I said I was very happy. This is obvious of course but there is another side to winning that is also very important – it leaves you wanting more," said Iraola on the club's official website.

Maintaining the Anfield intensity

Consistency is the primary goal for Iraola as he navigates a schedule that sees Liverpool playing every few days. The manager highlighted the importance of defensive solidity and aggressive transition play, traits that were evident in the win over Brighton. He believes that sticking to these tactical basics is what resonates most with the home supporters and creates the intimidating atmosphere Anfield is famous for.

"The victory over Brighton showed once again the importance of doing the basics well. I love that this is something that our supporters respond to. This was something I knew already from my time as an opposition manager but feeling it on this side – especially those moments when the whole crowd reacts to a tackle being won or a player showing big desire – is something that, like winning, I could never get enough of,” he stated.

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Preparing for the Chelsea challenge

The quest for a fifth straight win continues in the Carabao Cup against a Chelsea side led by a very familiar face in Xabi Alonso. Iraola is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task, comparing the upcoming fixture to their previous round against Tottenham. He noted that the Londoners possess a squad brimming with quality and a tactical setup that will require his players to be at their absolute best to progress.

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"It does not matter what competition we are playing in, what team we select or what the general situation is, we always want to win and that feeling only grows when you know what it means to earn a victory. It is also made bigger by the knowledge that in every game that we play our opponents will have exactly the same ambition and this will definitely be the case tonight when we play a very strong Chelsea team in the Carabao Cup," the Reds boss explained.

A warm welcome for Xabi Alonso

The fixture also serves as a homecoming for former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who remains a beloved figure on Merseyside. Iraola acknowledged the special connection between the Chelsea manager and the Anfield faithful, though he made it clear that sentimentality would be set aside once the whistle blows. The professional respect between the two managers is high, but the competitive stakes are even higher.

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"Xabi is someone who I know well and someone our supporters have a lot of affection for, so I would like to offer him the warmest of welcomes in the knowledge that once the game begins no-one involved will be looking to do anyone any favours. None of us would have it any other way,” Iraola concluded.