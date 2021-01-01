Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal keen on Abraham move

Updated
Tammy Abraham Chelsea 2020-21
Inter to loan Dalbert out again

2021-07-15T23:00:00Z

Inter will look to loan Dalbert Henrique out once more this season, with the left-back expected to head to Cagliari, says TuttoMercatoWeb.

The 27-year-old arrived from Nice four years ago but has spent the last two terms away from San Siro with Fiorentina and Rennes.

Now, he looks set to move to another home in Italy, with Cagliari holding the option to make his move permanent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Alioski to land at Galatasaray

2021-07-15T22:40:00Z

Arsenal keen on Abraham move

2021-07-15T22:20:43Z

The striker could be set for a move across London

Arsenal are interested in a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, reports The Telegraph.

The Blues have been offering Abraham to other clubs as they look to raise funds for a bid for Erling Haaland.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both over 30, the Gunners are looking for younger striker options.