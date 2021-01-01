Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp targets Lewandowski

Lautaro progressing towards extension

2021-09-15T22:55:00Z

Berisha heads to Kosovo

2021-09-15T22:40:18Z

Adeyemi wants Bayern return

2021-09-15T22:30:00Z

Karim-David Adeyemi has said he would return to Bayern Munich from RB Salzburg if given an offer.

The 19-year-old forward has broken into the German national team this year as his market value has skyrocketed.

"If they made me an offer, I think I would choose that path," Adeyemi said via Marca after RB Salzburg's Champions League draw against Sevilla on Tuesday. "I want to show them what I can do, who I am and that it was a mistake to leave me go. That motivates me."

Hughton expected to get Forest axe

2021-09-15T22:15:00Z

Klopp targets Lewandowski (Fichajes)

2021-09-15T22:00:00Z

The Liverpool boss wants to reunite with his former player at Anfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has targeted Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to be his key signing next summer, claims Fichajes.

He knows Lewandowski's qualities well having coached him previously at Borussia Dortmund, and Lewandowski has only grown more clinical in front of the net since their partnership.

Klopp has apparently told his club superiors of his desire for the forward to come to Anfield.