Matchday LIVE: Liverpool out to finish off Villarreal & seal Champions League final berth

Sadio Mane gets in on the goals.

It's another howler from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Liverpool's first two goals went through his legs, but this one is wild.

He comes rushing out of his box but is beaten to the ball by Mane, who skips a pass then takes his time before slotting it into the open goal.

Liverpool lead 5-2 on aggregate and are on their way into the final.