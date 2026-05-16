Today's game between Zamalek SC and USM Alger will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Zamalek SC vs USM Alger are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, with Fubo and Fanatiz also carrying the fixture.

If you are travelling and your usual streaming service is unavailable in your current location, a VPN may allow you to connect to your home region and access the broadcast as normal.

Zamalek SC host USM Alger in the CAF Confederations Cup, a second-leg clash between two clubs who arrived at this stage as leaders of their respective groups.

The first meeting ended 1-0 to USM Alger in Algiers on May 9, giving the Algerian side the advantage heading into this return fixture in Egypt.

Zamalek come into the match with some domestic momentum. The Cairo club beat Smouha SC 1-0 in the Egyptian Premier League on May 5, and their record across the last five games shows two wins, two draws, and one defeat.

USM Alger have been inconsistent in their domestic campaign but showed their quality in the first leg. Their last five results include two draws against Olympic Club de Safi in this competition and a league loss to ASO Chlef, leaving them relying on continental football to carry their season.

Both clubs know what is at stake. Group leadership is already secured, but progress in the CAF Confederations Cup is the shared objective, and Zamalek will need to overturn the first-leg deficit on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Zamalek SC vs USM Alger, including live stream details, TV channel listings, and kick-off time.

How to watch Zamalek SC vs USM Alger with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No squad information is currently available for Zamalek SC. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected XI details at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

USM Alger also have no confirmed team news at this time. Injury and suspension data, along with any probable lineup, will be published as the fixture approaches.

Form

Zamalek have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Smouha SC on May 5, while a 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly on May 1 stands as their only loss in that run. The Egyptian club also recorded back-to-back clean sheets in draws against ENPPI and Pyramids FC, whom they beat 1-0 in late April. Across five games, Zamalek scored two goals and conceded three.

USM Alger's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with ES Mostaganem in the Algerian 1. Division on May 12, while their previous result was the 1-0 win over Zamalek in the first leg of this tie. Two draws against Olympic Club de Safi in the CAF Confederations Cup and a 2-1 league defeat to ASO Chlef complete their recent record.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the first leg of this CAF Confederations Cup tie on May 9, 2026, with USM Alger winning 1-0 at home. The only other recorded meetings between the sides took place in the 2017 CAF Champions League: USM Alger won 2-0 at home on June 21, 2017, while the earlier leg on June 2, 2017 ended 1-1 at Zamalek's ground. Across all three matches, USM Alger have not lost, winning twice and drawing once.

Standings

Zamalek lead Group D of the CAF Confederations Cup, while USM Alger top Group A, meaning both sides enter this fixture having already secured first place in their respective pools.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Zamalek SC vs USM Alger today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: