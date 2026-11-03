How to watch Wrexham vs Middlesbrough with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 4 Nov 2026 - 14:45 SToK Cae Ras

Wrexham host Middlesbrough at SToK Cae Ras in the EFL Championship, with Phil Parkinson's side desperate to arrest a run of form that has left them uncomfortably close to the bottom three.

The Red Dragons arrive into this fixture on the back of consecutive league defeats, the most recent a 1-0 loss at Sheffield United where they registered just one shot on target. Without injured attackers Josh Windass, Nathan Broadhead, and Callum O'Hare, Wrexham have looked blunt in the final third, and Parkinson was candid in his assessment after Bramall Lane, calling on his players to be more self-analytical ahead of this test.

Middlesbrough, coached by Kim Hellberg, make the trip to north Wales as the Championship's form side. The visitors have won four of their last five league outings and sit top of the table, making this a daunting assignment for a Wrexham side still searching for consistency at this level.

The contrast in momentum could hardly be sharper. Middlesbrough put five past Bolton Wanderers on the road and beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0, while Wrexham's lone bright spot across the same period was a 4-1 win over Preston North End.

For Wrexham, this is the type of fixture where character counts as much as quality. Parkinson acknowledged after the Sheffield United defeat that his side made their opponents look better than they are in the first half, and a repeat performance against the league leaders would be punished severely.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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