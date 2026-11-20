How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Charlton Athletic at Molineux Stadium in the EFL Championship, with Cesar Peixoto's side looking to build on a strong run of recent form against a Charlton team fighting to arrest a damaging slide.

Wolves arrive in good shape. They have won three of their last five Championship matches, drawing the other two, and have not lost in that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Wrexham, but victories over Bristol City, Cardiff City, and Watford before that underline a team with real momentum at Molineux.

Charlton's situation is far more precarious. Nathan Jones's side have won just one of their last five Championship games, losing four, and have conceded heavily throughout that run. A 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in their most recent match offered some relief, but three consecutive defeats to Watford, Norwich City, and Middlesbrough before that exposed serious defensive vulnerabilities.

In the Championship standings, Wolves sit fourth, firmly in the promotion picture, while Charlton are down in 19th, deep in the relegation zone. The gap between these two sides in the table reflects the contrasting trajectories of their seasons so far.

This is a fixture that matters more to one side than the other on paper, but Championship football rarely plays out according to form. Charlton will need to be at their best to take anything from Molineux.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic live.

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