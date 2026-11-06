How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 15 7 Nov 2026 - 10:00 The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion host Millwall at The Hawthorns in the Championship, with James Morrison's side looking to build on a strong run of results and push further up the table.

Albion arrive in decent shape. Three wins from their last five Championship games, including a 3-1 victory at West Ham United, have kept them in contention in the upper half of the division. They drew 1-1 with Southampton in their most recent outing.

Millwall sit thirteenth in the Championship under Alex Neil. The Lions head into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Birmingham City, a result that interrupted a brief upturn in form following their 4-1 win over Derby County.

Alex Neil's side have struggled for consistency on the road this season. Three defeats in their last five away fixtures point to a team that has not yet found reliable form outside The Den.

Morrison's Baggies have won three of their last five at home and will be looking to make The Hawthorns a difficult place to visit. Millwall will need to show more than they managed at Birmingham if they are to take anything from this one.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

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