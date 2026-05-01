Championship - Championship Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Coventry will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 7:30 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Watford vs Coventry are listed below. In the United States, CBS Sports holds the exclusive English-language rights to the EFL Championship, with coverage split across CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. CBS Sports Network carries select marquee fixtures on linear television, and this game is among them. To find out how to access CBS Sports Network through your cable or streaming provider, visit the Watch live page.

For viewers travelling outside the US, geo-restrictions may prevent access to your usual streaming service. A Virtual Private Network allows you to connect to a server in your home country and watch as normal. GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports covers the top options available.

Watford host Coventry City at Vicarage Road in what is a Championship fixture with contrasting storylines on either side of the pitch.

For Coventry, this is a victory lap. Frank Lampard's side clinched the Championship title with a 5-1 demolition of Portsmouth and then celebrated with the trophy after beating Wrexham 3-1 last weekend. The Sky Blues are already confirmed as Premier League-bound, returning to the top flight for the first time in 25 years.

Lampard has been vocal about the scale of work ahead this summer. Speaking after the Wrexham win, he warned that Coventry must act quickly in the transfer market to avoid an immediate return to the second tier. That focus on the future has not dimmed the mood at the CBS Arena, but this final away fixture gives fringe players one last chance to make an impression.

Watford's season could hardly be more different. The Hornets arrive at this fixture in desperate form, having lost their last four Championship matches. A 5-1 thrashing at Middlesbrough last Saturday was the latest blow, leaving the club deep in mid-table with nothing meaningful left to play for.

With the Championship table showing Coventry top on 92 points and Watford sitting 16th, the gap in quality between these two sides could not be more pronounced. This fixture serves as a reminder of how far Watford have fallen behind the division's pacesetters.

For viewers in the United States, CBS Sports Network holds the broadcast rights. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Watford vs Coventry live.

How to watch Watford vs Coventry with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this fixture. Watford's squad details, including any injuries or suspensions, have not been announced at the time of writing. The same applies to Coventry, where Frank Lampard may use this final away game of the season to rotate his squad following the title celebrations. Full updates will be added closer to kick-off once confirmed information is available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Watford arrive at this game in poor form, having lost all four of their most recent Championship fixtures. Their last result was a 5-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on April 25, a result that summed up a difficult run of matches. Before that, they fell 3-0 to West Bromwich Albion and 2-0 to Sheffield United. Across their last five games, Watford have drawn just once, a 1-1 result against Charlton on April 6, and have conceded 11 goals while scoring only two.

Coventry's recent record looks far more measured, though context matters. Lampard's side have won one, drawn three, and lost none of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home win over Wrexham on April 26, which doubled as the Championship trophy presentation. They also beat Portsmouth 5-1 on April 21. Three of their last five results have been draws, including a 1-1 stalemate at Blackburn and goalless draws against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull, but with the title already secured, rotation and squad management likely explain that pattern.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 25, 2025, when Coventry beat Watford 3-1 at the CBS Arena in the Championship. That result extended Coventry's recent dominance in this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Coventry have won three, Watford have won one, and one game ended in a draw. The only point Watford took from recent meetings came in a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road in September 2024. Coventry have scored 12 goals across these five fixtures, conceding seven.

Standings

In the Championship table, Coventry sit top in first place while Watford are 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Coventry today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: