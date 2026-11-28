Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Duke Blue Devils live streams

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Duke Blue Devils kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 15:30 Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Late-November ACC football brings maximum chaos, and this year’s renewal of the Duke and Wake Forest rivalry carries fierce postseason positioning. Both squads are scrapping for crucial late-season leverage, making every single possession vital as the calendar flips toward bowl season. Fans looking to catch all the hard-hitting action live can stream the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

When it comes to official broadcast coverage, the game will air live on ESPN. Cord-cutters without a traditional cable package can easily access the network through major live TV streaming services including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV, or by authenticating with a TV provider login directly through the ESPN app.

Expect a tactical chess match as both coaching staffs empty their playbooks in this regional clash. Duke arrives with a defensive front designed to disrupt timing, while Wake Forest relies on quick-strike passing sequences to stress the secondary. With recent meetings often coming down to fourth-quarter execution, discipline in the red zone will ultimately determine which side claims bragging rights in Winston-Salem.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

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