Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina State Wolfpack NCAAF Week 0 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina State Wolfpack kick-off time

29 Aug 2026 - 15:30 Scott Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 0 matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch and live stream Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina State Wolfpack

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, live streaming service Fubo includes ESPN among their plans - and also comes with the added advantage of offering a five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football season opener at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina State Wolfpack Match Preview

Virginia opens the 2026 season after an 11-3 season that ended with a 13-7 win over No. 25 Missouri in the Gator Bowl. The Cavaliers held Missouri to 260 total yards and did not allow a point after the Tigers’ opening drive. Virginia also went 7-1 in ACC play and reached the conference championship game. The Cavaliers return linebacker Kam Robinson, who is listed on the 2026 roster after missing the bowl game, but much of the offense will have a different look this season.

NC State starts the season with momentum as well after finishing 8-5 in 2025 and beating Memphis 31-7 in the Gasparilla Bowl. Quarterback CJ Bailey returns after completing 14 of 25 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the bowl victory while also running for a score. Bailey was also the quarterback when NC State beat Virginia 35-31 last September, throwing for 200 yards in that game. The Wolfpack have won the past two meetings with Virginia and will try to open the new season with another win over the Cavaliers on Saturday in Charlottesville.