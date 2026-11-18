How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Internacional with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 19 Nov 2026 - 17:30

Vasco da Gama host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the Brazilian top flight.

Pedro Emanuel's side sit 11th in the table and will be looking to build on a recent run that has included back-to-back Serie A wins over Chapecoense AF and Athletico Paranaense. The pressure of cup exits and a heavy defeat to Flamengo still linger, but there are signs of stability returning to São Januário.

Internacional arrive in 16th place and cannot afford to fall further adrift. Eduardo Baptista's men have won two of their last five Serie A matches, but defeats to Fluminense and Mirassol have kept them looking nervously over their shoulders.

The head-to-head history between these two clubs is volatile and high-scoring, which adds an unpredictable edge to what could be a nervy evening for both sets of supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A match live.

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