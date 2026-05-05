Today's game between Universidad Central and Independiente del Valle will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Universidad Central vs Independiente del Valle are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live via Fubo or Fanatiz.

If you are travelling outside your home country and find your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can access the broadcast as normal and watch the match without interruption.

Universidad Central host Independiente del Valle in Copa Libertadores Group H, a match that carries real weight for the Venezuelan side's hopes of staying in contention in the competition.

Universidad Central arrive in poor shape. They have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-1 defeat to this same Independiente del Valle side in the reverse fixture last month. Domestically, things have been no better — back-to-back draws and defeats in the Venezuelan Primera Division have done little to build confidence ahead of this continental test.

Independiente del Valle, by contrast, come into this fixture with momentum firmly behind them. The Ecuadorians have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring freely and conceding sparingly throughout that run.

The visitors beat Libertad 2-3 away in the Copa Libertadores on April 28, a result that reinforced their credentials as the group's standout side. They also arrived in Caracas having won their most recent Serie A outing, a 2-3 victory over Universidad Católica on May 1.

For Universidad Central, the stakes could not be much clearer. Sitting third in Group H, they need points, and they need them at home. A second consecutive defeat to Del Valle would leave their Copa Libertadores campaign in serious trouble.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Libertadores fixture live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Universidad Central vs Independiente del Valle with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Universidad Central ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Independiente del Valle have also not released official squad information. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for the away side at this stage, and no projected XI is currently available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Universidad Central have won none, drawn two, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Portuguesa FC in the Venezuelan Primera Division on May 2, which followed a 0-3 Copa Libertadores defeat to Rosario Central on April 29. They also lost 3-0 to Portuguesa FC on April 25. Across those five matches, Universidad Central have scored six goals and conceded nine, a record that reflects a side struggling for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

Independiente del Valle have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away win over Universidad Católica in the Serie A on May 1, and they also beat Libertad 2-3 in the Copa Libertadores on April 28. Earlier in the run, they won 2-1 against Leones del Norte and 0-1 away at Delfin. Their only defeat was a 0-2 loss to LDU de Quito in the league on April 19. Del Valle have scored ten goals and conceded six across these five games.





Head-to-Head Record

UNI Last match INV 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Independiente del Valle 3 - 1 Universidad Central 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only available meeting between these two sides in the dataset is their Copa Libertadores Group H encounter on April 16, 2026, when Independiente del Valle beat Universidad Central 3-1 at home. That is the sole head-to-head record available, and no further historical context between the two clubs can be established from the data provided.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group H, Independiente del Valle sit second while Universidad Central are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universidad Central vs Independiente del Valle today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: