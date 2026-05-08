Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Today's game between Torino and Sassuolo will kick-off at May 8, 2026, 2:45 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Torino vs Sassuolo are listed below. Paramount+ and DAZN both carry Serie A coverage, giving viewers more than one way to follow this fixture.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch your preferred broadcaster without interruption and without missing a kick.

Torino host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting states of momentum as the season approaches its final weeks.

Torino come into this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Udinese, a result that snapped a run that had included a creditable draw at Inter and back-to-back wins over Verona and Pisa. Roberto D'Aversa's side sit 13th in the table and will want to bounce back quickly in front of their own supporters.

The Granata are carrying a lengthy injury list. Che Adams, Duvan Zapata, Morten Pedersen, Ardian Ismajli, and several others are absent, which has placed significant demands on the squad's depth in the closing stretch of the campaign.

Sassuolo arrive in strong form. They beat AC Milan 2-0 last time out, a result that announced their credentials and lifted them to tenth in the standings. Three wins from their last five, with a draw against Fiorentina sandwiched in between, paints the picture of a side with genuine confidence.

The visitors are not without their own problems, though. A suspension for Armand Fadera and a string of injury absentees mean Sassuolo's squad is also stretched, and they will need to manage carefully across the remaining fixtures.

With Torino looking to restore pride on home turf and Sassuolo eager to build on a momentum-shifting win over Milan, this is a fixture that both clubs will approach with genuine intent.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Torino vs Sassuolo, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Torino vs Sassuolo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Torino head into this fixture with a significant number of absentees. Che Adams, Duvan Zapata, Morten Pedersen, Ardian Ismajli, Saba Sazonov, Tino Anjorin, and Zakaria Aboukhlal are all out through injury, with no suspensions reported. The projected XI is expected to line up with Antonio Paleari in goal, a back four of Santiago Coco, Luca Marianucci, Edoardo Ebosse, and Emirhan Ilkhan, and a midfield and attack built around Nikola Vlasic, Cesare Casadei, Rodrigo Obrador, Valentino Lazaro, Gvidas Gineitis, and Giovanni Simeone.

Sassuolo are also dealing with absences, with Domenico Berardi, Jacopo Idzes, Edoardo Pieragnolo, Flavius Cande, Domagoj Boloca, and Destiny Bakola all unavailable through injury. Armand Fadera is suspended. The projected XI is expected to feature Stefano Turati in goal, with Uros Garcia, Tiago Muharemovic, Federico Romagna, and Pawel Walukiewicz in defence, and a midfield and forward line of Ibrahima Kone, Nemanja Matic, Kristian Thorstvedt, Mbala Nzola, Armand Lauriente, and Carlos Volpato.

Form

Torino's last five Serie A matches have produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Udinese on May 2, which followed a 2-2 draw at Inter. Their best result in the run was a 2-1 win over Verona, and they also beat Pisa 1-0 away from home. Torino have scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Sassuolo have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Serie A games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over AC Milan on May 3, a standout performance that capped a positive run. They also beat Como 2-1 and Cagliari 2-1, drew 0-0 with Fiorentina, and suffered a 2-1 defeat at Genoa. Sassuolo have scored seven goals and conceded four across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in December 2025, when Torino won 1-0 at Sassuolo in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five encounters in the competition, Torino have won two, Sassuolo have won one, and two matches have ended level. The five games have produced a combined nine goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Torino sit 13th and Sassuolo are 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torino vs Sassuolo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: