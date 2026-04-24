Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Cremonese will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Cremonese are listed below. Paramount+ (English language) and DAZN (Spanish language) both carry live Serie A coverage, so viewers have more than one route to the match.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch on your usual streaming platform, a VPN can help you get around geographic restrictions and access your home service from anywhere.

Napoli host Cremonese at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in a Serie A fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points of the table.

Antonio Conte's side sit third in the standings and are pushing to secure a Champions League place, but their recent form has been inconsistent. A 2-0 home defeat to Lazio last weekend was a setback, and Conte has remained tight-lipped about his own future at the club amid speculation linking him to the Italy national team job.

Off the pitch, Napoli have been dealing with the Romelu Lukaku situation. The Belgian striker has been absent from the squad since March, conducting his rehabilitation in Belgium against the club's wishes. Talks between the two parties have since been described as constructive, with Lukaku expected to return before the 2026 World Cup.

Cremonese arrive in Naples rooted in the relegation zone in 17th place. Their recent record makes difficult reading: one win from their last five Serie A outings, with defeats to Cagliari, Bologna, and Fiorentina in that run.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended 2-0 to Napoli, and Cremonese will need a significant improvement to trouble the hosts at the Maradona.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A match live, read on below.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Cremonese with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Napoli will be without David Neres, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and A. Vergara through injury, while no suspensions are listed. Antonio Conte's projected XI reads: V. Milinkovic-Savic; A. Buongiorno, M. Olivera, S. Beukema, L. Spinazzola; K. De Bruyne, S. McTominay, S. Lobotka; M. Politano, A. Zambo Anguissa; R. Hoejlund.

Cremonese are missing F. Moumbagna and Jamie Vardy through injury, with no players suspended. Their projected XI is: E. Audero; F. Baschirotto, G. Pezzella, S. Luperto, F. Terracciano; A. Grassi, W. Bondo, R. Floriani Mussolini; J. Vandeputte; F. Bonazzoli, A. Sanabria. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Napoli have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Serie A matches, scoring four goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home defeat to Lazio on April 18. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Parma and beat AC Milan 1-0 in back-to-back league games. Napoli also won away at Cagliari and beat Lecce 2-1 earlier in the run.

Cremonese have managed one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Serie A fixtures, scoring three goals and conceding seven. Their most recent match ended in a goalless draw at Torino on April 19. They lost 1-0 to Cagliari the week before, and their heaviest recent defeat was a 4-1 loss at Fiorentina in March. Their only win in the run came away at Parma, where they won 2-0.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 28, 2025, when Napoli won 2-0 away at Cremonese in Serie A. Across the last four competitive fixtures between the clubs — excluding a 2019 pre-season friendly — Napoli have won three and drawn one, scoring 11 goals to Cremonese's three. Napoli's biggest win in that sequence was a 4-1 victory at Cremonese in October 2022.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Napoli sit third while Cremonese are 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Cremonese today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: