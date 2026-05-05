Today's game between Sporting Cristal and Palmeiras will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match via Fubo or Fanatiz.

Sporting Cristal host Palmeiras in Group F of the Copa Libertadores, with the Brazilian side making the trip to Lima looking to strengthen their grip on the standings.

The Peruvian hosts come into this fixture having drawn their most recent league outing 2-2 against Cusco FC, a result that continues a mixed run of domestic form. Their Copa Libertadores campaign has offered more cause for optimism, though they know Palmeiras present a different level of challenge.

Palmeiras arrive having drawn their last two matches across all competitions, including a 1-1 stalemate with Cerro Porteño in the group stage. Abel Ferreira's side remain a composed and organised unit, and their squad depth gives them options even when results have not been convincing.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is firmly in Palmeiras' favour, and their recent meetings in this competition have been one-sided affairs. Cristal will need a significant performance to change that narrative on home soil.

Group F standings add further context. Sporting Cristal currently lead the group, with Palmeiras sitting second. Three points for either side would have a meaningful impact on how the group shapes up heading toward the final rounds.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Sporting Cristal ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the home side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been confirmed.

Palmeiras also have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this time. Details on both squads, including any late fitness concerns and projected starting lineups, will be updated closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sporting Cristal have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Cusco FC in the Primera Division on May 3. Earlier in the run, they beat Junior FC 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores, though back-to-back defeats to Comerciantes Unidos (1-0) and Atletico Grau (4-1) in the league highlight the inconsistency in their domestic form. Across those five games, Cristal scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Palmeiras have taken three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Santos FC in Serie A on May 2, following a 1-1 stalemate with Cerro Porteño in the Copa Libertadores. Earlier in the run, they beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 away in Serie A and defeated EC Jacuipense 3-0 in the Cup. Palmeiras scored six goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Libertadores on April 16, 2026, when Palmeiras beat Sporting Cristal 2-1 at home. That result continued a pattern of dominance for the Brazilian side, who also won 6-0 and 3-2 in the two encounters played in 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, all contested in the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras have won four while Sporting Cristal have taken one victory, a 1-0 home win dating back to April 2013.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group F, Sporting Cristal currently sit first while Palmeiras are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: