Today's game between Sao Paulo and Millonarios will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Sao Paulo vs Millonarios are listed below, with coverage available across multiple platforms depending on your region.

If you are travelling and find yourself outside your usual broadcast region, a VPN can allow you to connect to a server in your home country and access your regular streaming service as normal.

Sao Paulo host Millonarios in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with both clubs knowing that the points on offer carry real weight in a tight table.

The Brazilians come into this fixture at a difficult moment. Three defeats in their last three matches across Serie A and the Copa do Brasil have put pressure on Luis Zubeldía's squad, and the home crowd will want a reaction on the continental stage.

Millonarios arrive in form. The Bogotá club have won three of their last five matches and are unbeaten in their last two Copa Sudamericana outings, including a 2-4 victory away at Boston River that showed genuine attacking intent.

The reverse fixture between these sides ended goalless in Bogotá at the end of April, making this second meeting all the more significant for the group standings. Sao Paulo sit top of Group C, but Millonarios are within reach and will not travel simply to defend.

For Sao Paulo, this is a chance to reassert themselves in a competition where they have so far been steady rather than convincing. A home win would put distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sao Paulo vs Millonarios live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Millonarios with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Sao Paulo ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Millonarios have also not confirmed any injury or suspension news at this stage, and no probable lineup has been provided. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sao Paulo's recent run makes for difficult reading. They have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches, failing to win any of those outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Fluminense in Serie A, compounding a 3-1 loss to Juventude in cup competition just days earlier. They also went down 3-2 to Corinthians in the league, meaning they have conceded ten goals across their last five matches while scoring just six. Two draws, against O'Higgins in this competition and Bahia in Serie A, represent the only points gathered in that period.

Millonarios have been moving in the opposite direction. Three wins from five, including back-to-back victories in domestic cup play, show a side that has found momentum at the right time. Their 2-4 win away at Boston River in the Copa Sudamericana was the standout result, and they drew 2-2 with Alianza FC in the Primera A before that. The only blemish in recent weeks was a goalless draw with Sao Paulo in the first leg of this tie.





Head-to-Head Record





The head-to-head record between these clubs is short but telling. The most recent meeting came in late April 2026, when Millonarios hosted Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana and the match ended 0-0. Before that, the sides had not met since 2007, also in this competition, when Millonarios won 2-0 at home before Sao Paulo claimed a 1-0 victory in the return leg in Brazil. Across the three recorded meetings, each side has won once and one match has ended level.

Standings

In Group C of the Copa Sudamericana, Sao Paulo currently occupy first place while Millonarios sit third, making this a fixture with direct implications for how the group shapes up.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Millonarios today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: