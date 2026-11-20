How to watch Santos Laguna vs Leon with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States ViX

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 17 21 Nov 2026 - 18:00 Estadio Nuevo Corona

Santos Laguna host Leon at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season moves toward its final stretch.

Los Guerreros arrive in solid form under coach Renato Paiva, having won four of their last five league games. A 5-0 dismantling of Queretaro and back-to-back wins over Club Universidad Nacional and Necaxa underline their momentum heading into this match.

Santos sit sixth in the Apertura standings, and a win here would strengthen their push for a Liguilla place. Their only stumble in recent weeks was a 4-1 defeat away at Tijuana, which stands as an outlier in an otherwise productive run.

Leon arrive at El Templo del Desierto in a more mixed spell. Ignacio Ambriz's side drew with both Cruz Azul and Toluca before holding Chivas to a 1-1 draw most recently, but losses to Cruz Azul and Club America have left them sitting eighth.

Los Esmeraldas have shown they can compete against the division's top sides, but consistency has been difficult to maintain. A positive result in Torreon would help stabilize their campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santos Laguna vs Leon live, including TV channel and live stream options.

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