Today's game between Santa Fe and Corinthians will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Santa Fe vs Corinthians are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the Copa Libertadores action through the broadcasters shown.

If you are travelling and find that your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can access your regular provider and watch the match as normal.

Santa Fe host Corinthians in a Copa Libertadores Group E fixture that carries significant weight for both clubs at this stage of the continental campaign.

The Colombian side come into this match sitting third in the group, with their campaign under pressure after a 2-0 defeat to Corinthians in the reverse fixture last month. Santa Fe have shown they can perform domestically, but results on the continental stage have been harder to come by.

Corinthians arrive as Group E leaders, and their position at the top of the table reflects a campaign that has gathered real momentum. The Brazilian club beat Santa Fe convincingly in São Paulo and followed that up with a 2-0 win over Penarol in their most recent Copa Libertadores outing.

Jesse Lingard has added a different dimension to Corinthians' attack since joining on a free transfer in March. The former Manchester United midfielder scored his first goal for the club in a Copa do Brasil win and has settled quickly into life in São Paulo.

Santa Fe will need to reverse the result from the first meeting if they are to keep their Group E hopes alive. A home crowd and the pressure of needing a result could work in their favour, but Corinthians have shown they are a difficult side to break down.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santa Fe vs Corinthians, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santa Fe vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Santa Fe ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Corinthians have also yet to confirm official team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI available at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Santa Fe have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Primera A win over Internacional de Bogota on May 3. They also recorded a 5-0 victory over Cucuta in the league and won 1-2 away at Deportivo Pasto. Their two defeats came against Platense in the Copa Libertadores and Corinthians in this same competition. Across the five matches, Santa Fe scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Corinthians head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Mirassol on May 3, but before that they beat Penarol 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores and claimed a 1-0 Serie A win over Vasco da Gama. They also beat Barra 1-0 in the Cup and drew 0-0 with Vitoria in the league. Corinthians scored four goals and conceded three across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 16, 2026, when Corinthians beat Santa Fe 2-0 at home in the Copa Libertadores group stage. Prior to that, the sides met twice in the 2016 Copa Libertadores, with Santa Fe drawing 1-1 at home on April 7 and Corinthians winning 1-0 at their ground on March 3. Across the three recorded meetings, Corinthians have won two and drawn one, scoring three goals to Santa Fe's one.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group E, Corinthians currently sit first while Santa Fe are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: