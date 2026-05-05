Today's game between Rosario Central and Libertad will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Rosario Central host Libertad in Group H of the Copa Libertadores, with the Argentine side looking to press home an advantage they have already started to build over their Paraguayan opponents.

Rosario Central head into this fixture as the group's form side. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 away victory over Universidad Central in their most recent Copa Libertadores outing, confirm they are travelling through the group stage with real purpose.

Let the context of the first meeting speak for itself: Rosario Central won 1-0 in Asuncion just weeks ago, and they will be looking to complete a continental double over Libertad on home soil.

Libertad arrive in Rosario carrying the weight of a difficult run. Three defeats from their last five matches have left them sitting fourth in the group, and their Copa Libertadores campaign is in serious danger of unravelling. A 2-3 loss to Independiente del Valle in their most recent continental fixture did nothing to ease the pressure.

There was a moment of domestic relief — a 5-0 thrashing of Sportivo San Lorenzo in the División Profesional — but that result carries limited weight against the continental challenge that faces them here.

For Libertad, this is a match they simply cannot afford to lose. For Rosario Central, a win would cement their position at the top of Group H and all but secure progression.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rosario Central vs Libertad live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Libertad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for Rosario Central ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no listed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Libertad have also not released official squad information for the match. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for the away side, and no projected XI is currently available. Check back for updates as the fixture approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Rosario Central have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, a record that places them among the more consistent sides in the group at this stage. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Tigre in the Liga Profesional, though that followed a 0-3 away win over Universidad Central in the Copa Libertadores. They also beat Libertad 1-0 on the road earlier in the group stage. Across their last five matches, Rosario Central have scored eight goals and conceded five, with three of those five games ending in clean sheets for the opposition — though their own defensive record shows only two goals conceded in the two Copa Libertadores fixtures.

Libertad's last five matches tell a more complicated story. They have won two, lost three, and scored eleven goals while conceding ten across that stretch. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Sportivo San Lorenzo in the División Profesional, but that came sandwiched between a 2-3 Copa Libertadores defeat to Independiente del Valle and a 3-2 domestic win over Olimpia. Their continental form is the concern: three Copa Libertadores matches in this dataset have produced two defeats, including the 0-1 loss to Rosario Central in Asuncion.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 15, 2026, in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with Rosario Central winning 1-0 away in Asuncion. The clubs have met twice previously in continental competition, both in 2019: Rosario Central won 2-1 at home in May of that year, while Libertad claimed a 2-0 victory on their own ground in April 2019. Across all three recorded meetings, Rosario Central hold two wins to Libertad's one, with five goals scored and three conceded.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group H, Rosario Central currently sit first, while Libertad are fourth at the bottom of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosario Central vs Libertad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: