Today's game between Romania and Wales will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Romania vs Wales is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Romania and Wales meet in an international friendly, with both nations rounding out their summer schedules in a fixture that offers each side a final chance to work through tactical ideas and squad depth.

Romania arrive at this game having drawn 1-1 with Georgia in their most recent outing, a result that continued a patchy run of form. The Tricolorii have struggled for consistency, and their World Cup qualifying campaign ended without the result they needed. This friendly represents another opportunity to restore some momentum.

Wales, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Ghana on June 2 in their own pre-summer fixture. The Dragons did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup, so these friendlies carry particular weight for players looking to stay sharp and stake a claim in the national setup.

Both coaches will be watching carefully. Romania have shown they can produce big numbers when the opposition allows — a 7-1 win over San Marino was the standout result in their recent qualifying run — but they have conceded too easily against stronger opponents.

Wales bring their own inconsistency into this match. A 7-1 demolition of North Macedonia in qualifying showed what they are capable of, yet draws against Northern Ireland and Ghana suggest the Dragons can struggle to convert dominance into wins.

Neither side enters this fixture under pressure to deliver a result, but pride and preparation are both on the line. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Romania vs Wales live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Romania vs Wales with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Romania ahead of this friendly. Injury, suspension, and probable lineup information has not been provided at this stage.

Wales are also without confirmed squad news. No injury or suspension data has been supplied for either side. Updates will be added to this page closer to kick-off as both squads are finalised.

Form

Romania have collected one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Georgia in a friendly on June 2. Prior to that, they lost 2-0 to Slovakia and 1-0 to Turkey in World Cup qualifying. Romania's best result in the run was a 7-1 win over San Marino, though they also fell 3-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Across those five matches, Romania scored ten goals and conceded eight.

Wales have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Ghana in a friendly on June 2. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Northern Ireland in March. Wales beat North Macedonia 7-1 and Liechtenstein 1-0 in World Cup qualifying, but suffered a 1-1 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina. They scored eleven goals across the five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Romania and Wales is available for their last five meetings.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Romania vs Wales today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: