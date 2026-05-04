Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Fiorentina will kick-off at May 4, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Roma vs Fiorentina are listed below. Paramount+ and DAZN both carry coverage of this Serie A fixture. Paramount+ will carry English language coverage, while DAZN's is tailored for a Spanish-speaking audience.

If you are travelling and want to access your usual streaming service from abroad, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you get around geo-restrictions. By connecting to a server in a supported country, you can watch the match on your preferred platform as normal.

Roma host Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season approaches its final stretch.

Roma arrive in reasonable form, having won three of their last five league games. Their 2-0 victory at Bologna last weekend was a composed performance, and Claudio Ranieri's side will want to build on that momentum in front of their own supporters.

Fiorentina's form has been mixed but their recent results tell an interesting story. Raffaele Palladino's side beat Crystal Palace in the Conference League before back-to-back draws against Lecce and Sassuolo in Serie A have slightly blunted their domestic rhythm.

The Viola's attention has clearly been split between league duties and their European run. That continental commitment has seen several key players accumulate minutes, and the squad depth will be tested again here.

Roma, sitting sixth in Serie A, will see this as a chance to push further up the table. Fiorentina, down in 15th, need points to ease any lingering concerns about the bottom half of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Roma vs Fiorentina live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Roma vs Fiorentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Roma head into this fixture without a significant number of players. Manu Kone, Mehmet Celik, Evan Ferguson, Artem Dovbyk, and Lorenzo Pellegrini are all listed as injured, while Nabil El Aynaoui is suspended for reasons unrelated to on-field discipline. No probable starting XI has been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Fiorentina are dealing with an even longer injury list. Tariq Lamptey, Robin Gosens, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Moise Kean, Fabiano Parisi, Nicolo Fortini, Lorenzo Balbo, and Roberto Piccoli are all sidelined. No suspensions are in place for the away side, but their squad options are stretched ahead of this trip to Rome.

Form

Roma have picked up three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Serie A matches, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win away at Bologna, and they also beat Pisa 3-0 in that run. The one blemish was a 5-2 home defeat to Inter, which stands out as a clear outlier against otherwise solid results.

Fiorentina's last five games across all competitions produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent match was a goalless draw at Sassuolo in Serie A. The Viola beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Conference League and Lazio 1-0 in the league, but a heavy 3-0 loss to the same Palace side earlier in their European campaign and a 1-1 draw at Lecce reflect an inconsistency that has defined their form period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in October 2025, when Fiorentina hosted Roma and lost 1-2 in a Serie A fixture. Roma also won the reverse fixture in May 2025, beating Fiorentina 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. Across the last five Serie A meetings between the sides, Roma hold the stronger record, with Fiorentina's only standout result being a 5-1 home win in October 2024.

Standings

In Serie A, Roma currently sit sixth while Fiorentina are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Fiorentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: