LaLiga - LaLiga Reale Arena

Today's game between Real Sociedad and Valencia will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

US viewers can watch Real Sociedad vs Valencia live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fans travelling outside their home country may find that their usual streaming service is geo-restricted. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and watch the match as normal. It is a straightforward way to access your preferred broadcaster from abroad.

Real Sociedad host Valencia at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian in a LaLiga fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting states of momentum as the season approaches its conclusion.

Real Sociedad have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Imanol Alguacil's side have not won in five league matches, drawing three and losing twice, and their inability to hold leads has been a recurring issue. A 2-2 draw with Real Betis was followed by a defeat to Sevilla, and they most recently shared the points with Girona.

Valencia arrive having shown flickers of quality despite a difficult run. Their 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao last weekend was a statement result, though it came in a match that will be remembered as much for what happened off the ball. Nico Williams was forced off with a muscular injury during that game, a blow that sent shockwaves through Spain's World Cup preparations.

The visitors carry a significant injury list into this match. Ruben Baraja's squad has been stretched thin, and with several players unavailable, Valencia will need a disciplined collective performance to take anything from San Sebastian.

Sitting eighth in LaLiga, Real Sociedad will be eager to end their winless run in front of their own supporters. Valencia, placed 11th, will view this as a winnable fixture against a side that has looked vulnerable defensively.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Sociedad vs Valencia live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Valencia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Real Sociedad will be without Alvaro Odriozola through injury, while Joseba Caleta-Car is suspended and unavailable for selection. The projected XI for the home side reads: A. Remiro; S. Gomez, J. Martin, J. Aramburu, I. Zubeldia; J. Gorrotxategi, A. Barrenetxea, T. Kubo, Y. Herrera; L. Sucic, M. Oyarzabal.

Valencia face a considerably longer list of absentees. Ruben Saravia, Jose Gaya, Dimitri Foulquier, Luis Beltran, and Mouctar Diakhaby are all ruled out through injury, leaving Baraja with limited options across the squad. No suspensions are listed for the away side. Valencia's projected XI is: S. Dimitrievski; C. Tarrega, E. Coemert, J. Vazquez, T. Correia; L. Rioja, D. Lopez, G. Rodriguez, Pepelu; H. Duro, J. Guerra. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Sociedad have not won in their last five LaLiga matches, recording a W0 D3 L2 record across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Girona, extending a sequence that also includes a 2-2 draw with Real Betis and a 3-3 thriller against Rayo Vallecano. Defeats to Sevilla and Getafe complete the picture. The Basque club scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, a tally that reflects both their attacking output and their defensive fragility.

Valencia have been more mixed but slightly more resilient. Their last five LaLiga games produced a W2 D2 L1 record, with the most recent match ending 1-1 away at Rayo Vallecano. The standout result in that stretch was a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, while they also beat Girona 2-1 on the road. A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid and a 1-1 draw with Mallorca round out the run. Valencia scored five goals and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 16, 2025, when Valencia and Real Sociedad drew 1-1 in a LaLiga fixture at the Mestalla. Before that, Valencia edged a 1-0 home win in January 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters between the clubs, Real Sociedad hold the stronger record, with their most commanding performance a 3-0 home win in September 2024. Real Sociedad have won three of the five meetings, with Valencia taking one victory and one match ending level.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Sociedad sit eighth while Valencia are placed 11th, with both clubs occupying the mid-table positions that define the lower half of the top flight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Sociedad vs Valencia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: