How to watch Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ProtonVPN
- Matchday streaming & speed
- Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs.
- Watch your home subscriptions abroad
- connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday.
- Unlimited data
- Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Fubo
✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.
✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.
✅ Allows you to record matches with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and stream up to four channels simultaneously on compatible TV devices.
DirecTV
✅ Carries local ABC stations and the main ESPN linear networks for marquee, nationally televised LaLiga fixtures without requiring an antenna.
✅ Offers ESPN Deportes either via the dedicated Spanish-first tiers (such as Óptimo Más) or as an add-on, giving you live TV commentary and dedicated studio coverage.
✅ Includes unlimited Cloud DVR storage and allows simultaneous streaming on unlimited compatible devices connected to your home network.
ESPN+
✅ Streams all 380 LaLiga fixtures throughout the season in both English and Spanish, including every El Clásico fixture.
✅ Provides full match replays, extended highlights, and Spanish football studio shows (such as LaLiga Confidential and ESPN FC) accessible whenever you want.
✅ Bundles Spanish top-flight football alongside extensive European and domestic action, including the German Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, and FA Cup.
Fubo
✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.
✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.
✅ Allows you to record matches with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and stream up to four channels simultaneously on compatible TV devices.
DirecTV
✅ Carries local ABC stations and the main ESPN linear networks for marquee, nationally televised LaLiga fixtures without requiring an antenna.
✅ Offers ESPN Deportes either via the dedicated Spanish-first tiers (such as Óptimo Más) or as an add-on, giving you live TV commentary and dedicated studio coverage.
✅ Includes unlimited Cloud DVR storage and allows simultaneous streaming on unlimited compatible devices connected to your home network.
ESPN+
✅ Streams all 380 LaLiga fixtures throughout the season in both English and Spanish, including every El Clásico fixture.
✅ Provides full match replays, extended highlights, and Spanish football studio shows (such as LaLiga Confidential and ESPN FC) accessible whenever you want.
✅ Bundles Spanish top-flight football alongside extensive European and domestic action, including the German Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, and FA Cup.
Fubo
✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.
✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.
✅ Allows you to record matches with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and stream up to four channels simultaneously on compatible TV devices.
Match Preview
Real Betis host Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, with the home side sitting fourth and the visitors 16th.
Manuel Pellegrini's team arrive in good heart. They won 2-0 at Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in El Gran Derbi.
Antony put Betis ahead in that derby before Kike Salas levelled in stoppage time. It was a late blow, but Betis have lost just one of their last five matches in all competitions.
Rayo Vallecano come to Seville in a rougher patch. Benat San Jose's side lost 1-0 to Valencia last weekend, their second straight league defeat without scoring after a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad.
That run followed a 3-0 home win over Celta Vigo, so Rayo have shown they can deliver a convincing result. They will need to rediscover their attacking touch against a Betis side that has kept two clean sheets in its last five.
Betis and Rayo have shared the spoils in four of their last five league meetings, which makes this a tricky fixture to separate.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.
TV channel and live stream options for Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano are listed below. Viewers outside their home region can watch live using ExpressVPN.