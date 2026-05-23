LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Levante will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Real Betis vs Levante live on Fubo and ESPN Select. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Betis host Levante at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that means very different things to each side. Manuel Pellegrini's team are chasing a European finish, while Luis Castro's visitors arrive with relegation still a genuine threat.

Betis sit fifth in the table and know that points in their remaining games could be the difference between European football next season and missing out entirely. Their recent run has been solid, if not entirely convincing — a draw with Real Madrid and a win over Elche sit alongside a defeat to Barcelona in their last five matches.

Antony has been one of the more eye-catching figures in Pellegrini's squad this season. The Brazilian winger has rediscovered his best form after a difficult spell in England, and his performances have drawn attention from some of Spain's biggest clubs. Despite that, he was left out of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup, a decision the player himself described as deeply painful.

Levante's situation is more pressing. Castro's side are 15th in LaLiga and have been fighting hard to pull clear of the drop zone. Three wins from their last five matches — including victories over Osasuna and Celta Vigo — show they are capable of results, but they have conceded heavily during that same period and a trip to Seville will not make things easier.

The visitors travel with a long injury list and a suspension to contend with, which will test Castro's squad depth at a critical point in the season. Levante have shown enough quality in recent weeks to cause problems, but Betis at home, with European ambitions on the line, will be a stern examination.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Levante live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Betis vs Levante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI of Alvaro Valles; Hector Bellerin, Valentin Gomez, Natan, Junior Firpo; Sofyan Amrabat, Alvaro Fidalgo, Giovani Lo Celso; Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Antony, Nelson Deossa. Marc Bartra, Angel Ortiz, and Sergi Altimira are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions affecting the Betis squad.

Luis Castro's projected XI reads: Mathew Ryan; Manuel Sanchez, Nacho Perez, Matias Moreno, Adrian De La Fuente; Iker Losada, Kervin Arriaga, Pablo Martinez; Ivan Romero, Carlos Espi, Jon Olasagasti. Levante travel with five players unavailable through injury — Carlos Alvarez, Unai Elgezabal, Alejandro Primo, Jeremy Toljan, and Victor Garcia — while Roger Brugue is suspended and will not feature. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Real Betis have a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona on May 17, and they drew 1-1 with Real Madrid earlier in the run. Their most commanding performance came in a 3-0 win over Real Oviedo, while a 2-1 victory over Elche and a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad complete the five-game stretch. Betis have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those fixtures.

Levante arrive in better recent form, winning three of their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Mallorca on May 17, which followed a 2-3 victory at Celta Vigo on May 12. A 3-2 win over Osasuna also features in the run, though a 5-1 loss at Villarreal on May 2 remains a significant blemish. Levante have scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded seven, with three consecutive wins heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on September 14, 2025, when Levante hosted Real Betis and the match ended 2-2. Before that, Levante hosted Betis in February 2022 and lost 2-4. Across the last five recorded meetings, Real Betis hold the stronger record, having won two of those encounters to Levante's one, with two draws also in the sequence.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Betis sit fifth while Levante are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Levante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: