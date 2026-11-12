How to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominica with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 15:00

Puerto Rico host Dominica in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides having already met once in this campaign.

Puerto Rico enter the fixture in solid form, having won three of their last five matches. Their recent run includes back-to-back victories over Cayman Islands and a 2-0 win against Dominica earlier in the group stage.

Dominica arrive in difficult shape. They have lost four of their last five games, including a heavy 8-1 defeat to Guyana in their most recent outing, and have conceded freely throughout this Nations League group.

The standings reflect the gap between the two sides. Puerto Rico sit second in Group 1 of League B, while Dominica occupy fourth place.

For Puerto Rico, this is an opportunity to consolidate their position in the group. Dominica will need a significant turnaround to change the narrative from their first encounter.

For details on how to watch this fixture live, read on below.

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