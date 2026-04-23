Eredivisie - Eredivisie Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and PEC Zwolle will kick-off at Apr 23, 2026, 3:00 PM. The match is available to watch on ESPN Select.

PSV Eindhoven host PEC Zwolle at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in an Eredivisie fixture that finds the two sides at very different points in their seasons.

PSV sit top of the Eredivisie table and will be looking to extend their lead at the summit. Two wins from their last two league matches have restored momentum after a difficult mid-March run that saw them lose back-to-back games.

The most recent of those victories came away at Sparta Rotterdam, where PSV claimed a 2-0 win to underline their title credentials. Peter Bosz's squad has the quality to be ruthless at the Philips Stadion against a side struggling in the lower half of the table.

PEC Zwolle arrive in Eindhoven sitting 13th in the standings, their season defined more by survival concerns than any ambition to push upward. A 5-0 defeat at Go Ahead Eagles earlier this month was a bruising result, and their squad has been hit hard by injuries heading into this match.

The visitors did draw 2-2 with Excelsior last weekend, which at least halted a run of damaging results, but they will need a near-perfect performance to take anything from the Philips Stadion.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Eredivisie fixture, including TV channel details, live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs PEC Zwolle with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

PSV head into this match without several first-team players. Obispo, Plea, Van Bommel, and Schouten are all listed as injured and will play no part. Fernandez and Wanner are both suspended. The projected XI for PSV lines up as: Kovar; Mauro Junior, Sildillia, Flamingo, Gasiorowski; Man, Til, Perisic; Veerman, Saibari; Pepi.

PEC Zwolle are dealing with an even heavier injury burden, with Monteiro, Faberski, Rahajaan, Voute, Shoretire, Pereira da Gama, Schendelaar, and Lagsir all unavailable. No suspensions are listed for the away side. Their projected XI reads: De Graaff; Aertssen, Garcia MacNulty, Floranus, Graves; Thomas, Oosting, Buurmeester; Velanas, Namli; Kostons.

Form

PSV have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five Eredivisie matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win at Sparta Rotterdam, and they also beat FC Utrecht 4-3 in a high-scoring home fixture earlier in April. Their only defeat in that run came against Telstar, who beat them 3-1 in March.

PEC Zwolle's last five matches have produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Excelsior, which followed a heavy 5-0 loss to Go Ahead Eagles. They beat NAC Breda 2-1 in late March but have struggled for consistency throughout the run.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when PSV won 4-0 at PEC Zwolle's ground in an Eredivisie fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, PSV have dominated, winning four times to PEC Zwolle's one. PSV have scored 22 goals in those five games and conceded just five, with PEC Zwolle's sole win coming in January 2025 when they beat PSV 3-1 at home.

Standings

In the Eredivisie table, PSV Eindhoven sit first while PEC Zwolle are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs PEC Zwolle today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: