LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio El Sadar

Today's game between Osasuna and Espanyol will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Osasuna vs Espanyol are listed below. Fubo and ESPN Select are the designated broadcasters for this LaLiga fixture in the United States.

Fans travelling outside their home country may find their usual streaming service is geo-restricted. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region and watch the match as normal. It is a straightforward way to access your preferred broadcaster from abroad.

Osasuna host Espanyol at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in a LaLiga fixture that brings together two clubs with little left to play for but plenty of pride on the line as the season winds down.

Osasuna arrive in difficult form. Jagoba Arrasate's side have lost four of their last five league matches, including defeats to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao. Their only win in that stretch came against Sevilla, and a home defeat to Levante underlined just how inconsistent they have been in recent weeks.

Espanyol travel to Pamplona carrying their own problems. Three defeats in their last five LaLiga outings, including losses to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, tell the story of a side that has struggled to find any real momentum. Their 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on May 13 was a rare bright spot, but they remain 14th in the table.

Both sides are short of injured players. Osasuna are without R. Moro and V. Munoz, while Espanyol travel north missing C. Ngonge and J. Puado. Neither squad is at full strength, which adds an element of unpredictability to a game that neither side can afford to treat as a dead rubber.

Espanyol's injury list has been a recurring theme in recent weeks. Ngonge and Puado have both been absent across multiple fixtures, and their absence continues to limit the options available in attack.

With Osasuna sitting 13th and Espanyol a place below them in 14th, the gap between the clubs is minimal. Three points for either side would do little to reshape the table dramatically, but pride and end-of-season momentum are real motivators at this stage.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Osasuna vs Espanyol, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Osasuna vs Espanyol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Osasuna head into this fixture without R. Moro and V. Munoz through injury, with no suspensions to report. Their projected XI reads: A. Fernandez; F. Boyomo, J. Galan, V. Rosier, A. Catena; L. Torro, M. Gomez, I. Benito; R. Garcia, J. Moncayola; A. Budimir.

Espanyol make the trip to Pamplona without C. Ngonge and J. Puado, both sidelined through injury, and carry no suspensions into the game. Their projected XI is: M. Dmitrovic; L. Cabrera, C. Riedel, O. El Hilali, C. Romero; P. Lozano, R. Sanchez, A. Roca, U. Gonzalez de Zarate; R. Fernandez, E. Exposito. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Osasuna have endured a difficult run of results, winning just one of their last five LaLiga matches to record a W1 D0 L4 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home defeat to Atletico Madrid on May 12, and they also lost to Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao in that sequence. The sole bright spot was a 2-1 win over Sevilla in late April. Osasuna scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a side capable of contributing to open games but unable to sustain defensive solidity.

Espanyol have been marginally more consistent but not by much, taking one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent result was an encouraging 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on May 13, which snapped a run that included defeats to Sevilla and Real Madrid. They drew 0-0 with Levante and lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano in that stretch. Espanyol scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 31, 2025, when Espanyol won 1-0 at home against Osasuna in LaLiga. Before that, Osasuna claimed a 2-0 home victory in May 2025, and the two clubs played out a goalless draw at the RCDE Stadium in December 2024. Across the last five competitive fixtures, Osasuna hold a slight edge with two wins to Espanyol's two, and one draw, making this a closely contested series with no dominant side.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Osasuna sit 13th and Espanyol are placed 14th, with both clubs separated by a single position and comfortably clear of any serious concerns at the bottom of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Osasuna vs Espanyol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: