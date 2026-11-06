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LaLiga
team-logoOsasuna
Estadio El Sadar
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
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Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Osasuna vs. Athletic Bilbao live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao
Osasuna
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao in live LaLiga action today.

How to watch Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
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IndiaFanCode
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  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 12
Estadio El Sadar

Osasuna host Athletic Bilbao at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both sides as November gets underway.

The hosts sit 15th in the table and are in urgent need of points. Jagoba Arrasate's side have lost three of their last five league games, including a 2-0 defeat to Sevilla and a 2-1 reverse against Deportivo de A Coruña in their most recent outing. Defensive fragility has been a recurring problem, and Osasuna will need to shore up at the back if they are to stay out of trouble.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in considerably better shape. Edin Terzic's side are seventh in LaLiga and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent league result was a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, and they followed up a 4-0 dismantling of Getafe with a Copa del Rey rout of AE Prat.

Nico Williams remains the creative heartbeat of Athletic's attack. The winger recently committed his long-term future to the club and has been central to everything Terzic's side produce going forward.

Osasuna's Ante Budimir leads the home attack and will be the focal point of their threat. The Croatian striker gives Arrasate's side a physical presence up front, and El Sadar has proven a difficult venue for visiting sides this season.

The head-to-head record is closely contested. Athletic claimed a 1-0 win in the most recent competitive meeting in April 2026, though Osasuna's Copa del Rey victory over their opponents in January 2025 shows the home side is always capable of causing problems.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao live.

You can stream Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao live using ExpressVPN to access the official broadcaster in your region.

Team news & squads

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Osasuna crest
Osasuna
OSA
Formation
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
S. HerreraS. HerreraA. BretonesA. BretonesA. CatenaA. CatenaV. RosierV. RosierF. BoyomoF. BoyomoM. GomezM. GomezJ. MoncayolaJ. MoncayolaI. MunozI. MunozJ. DubasinJ. DubasinR. GarciaR. GarciaA. BudimirA. BudimirU. SimonU. Simonteam-logoH. RinconA. LaporteA. LaporteY. BerchicheY. BerchicheD. VivianD. VivianN. WilliamsN. WilliamsR. NavarroR. NavarroP. CanalesP. CanalesA. BerenguerA. BerenguerB. GerenabarrenaB. GerenabarrenaI. WilliamsI. Williams
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
Osasuna

Starting XI

Athletic Bilbao

Manager

  • J. Arrasate
  • E. Terzic

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