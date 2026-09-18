Oregon Ducks vs Portland State Vikings kick-off time

18 Sept 2026 - 22:30 Autzen Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 3 matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Portland State Vikings. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 18, at 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET).

How to watch and live stream Oregon vs Portland State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes BTN among its Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to BTN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Oregon vs Portland State Preview

Portland State enters Friday’s game at 0-3 after a 47-23 loss to North Dakota. The Vikings have shown some experience on offense behind returning players such as wide receiver Terence Loville, running back Delon Thompson and tight end Tanner Beaman, but a young defense has had trouble slowing opponents. Portland State has allowed at least 31 points in each of its first three games and will now face its toughest test of the season at Autzen Stadium.

No. 21 Oregon enters at 1-1 after a 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State. Quarterback Dante Moore threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Evan Stewart to give the Ducks a fourth-quarter lead, but Oregon allowed the final nine points and lost a late fumble while trying to rally. The Ducks had opened the season with a 34-27 win over Boise State and will look to get back on track at home. Oregon is 6-0 all-time against Portland State and scored a program-record 81 points in the teams’ last meeting in 2023.