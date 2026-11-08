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FA Cup
team-logoOldham Athletic
Boundary Park
team-logoSheffield Wednesday
Watch it on FuboWatch it on ESPN+
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Oldham Athletic vs. Sheffield Wednesday live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Oldham Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday
Oldham Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
FA Cup

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Oldham Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday in live FA Cup action today.

How to watch Oldham Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaSportsnet
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandTNT Sport 1
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
FA Cup - Game Week 1
Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic host Sheffield Wednesday at Boundary Park in the FA Cup, with the League Two side looking to cause an upset against opponents from the division above.

Oldham arrive at this tie in mixed form under Micky Mellon. They beat Northampton Town 1-0 in their most recent League Two outing but have won just two of their last five across all competitions, with defeats to Crawley Town and Walsall in that stretch.

Sheffield Wednesday, managed by Dave Challinor, have also been inconsistent. The Owls have drawn their last two League One matches, against Blackpool and Cambridge United, and arrive without a win in three after back-to-back 2-0 losses to Doncaster Rovers and Notts County earlier in October.

The FA Cup gives both clubs a chance to reset. For Oldham, a home draw against a League One side represents a genuine opportunity to progress. For Wednesday, cup success could provide the confidence boost their league form has lacked.

Boundary Park will be the backdrop for what promises to be a competitive lower-league cup tie. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads

Oldham Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Mellon

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