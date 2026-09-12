Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Oregon Ducks kick-off time

12 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Boone Pickens Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 2 matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 12, at 9:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Oklahoma State vs Oregon

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Oklahoma State vs Oregon Preview

Oklahoma State enters Saturday’s game at 0-1 after a 24-10 loss to Tulsa in its season opener. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 241 yards, while Caleb Hawkins led the Cowboys with 79 rushing yards and Wyatt Young had 84 receiving yards. Oklahoma State finished with 368 total yards but committed four turnovers, which made it difficult to turn drives into points. The Cowboys will now return home for their first game at Boone Pickens Stadium under head coach Eric Morris.

No. 2 Oregon enters at 1-0 after beating Boise State 34-27. The Ducks finished with 497 total yards, including 378 through the air, and will now play their first road game of the season. Oregon also brings a recent advantage into the matchup after beating Oklahoma State 69-3 last year, the largest win over a Power Four opponent in program history. This will be Oregon’s first trip to Stillwater and only the third meeting between the programs.