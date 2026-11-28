Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines live streams

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Ohio Stadium

The latest chapter of college football's fiercest rivalry unfolds inside Ohio Stadium as Michigan travels to Columbus to face Ohio State with massive Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff implications on the line. You can catch all the action live on FOX, FOX 4K, and FOX Deportes, or stream the game directly by taking advantage of Fubo's free trial.

Michigan arrives in hostile territory needing a signature performance from its offense to crack a notoriously stingy Buckeyes defense. The Wolverines must establish a physical ground game early and limit costly turnovers in front of over one hundred thousand screaming home fans to keep their postseason aspirations alive.

Ohio State steps onto its home turf aiming to deliver a knockout blow to its arch-rivals behind a high-powered offensive attack and relentless defensive pressure. The Buckeyes will look to exploit matchups in the secondary and dictate the tempo from the opening minute to secure supremacy in the conference standings.





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Early Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines Team News

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