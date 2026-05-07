Today's game between O'Higgins and Sao Paulo will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for O'Higgins vs Sao Paulo are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz are both carrying the match, giving viewers in supported regions multiple ways to catch the action.

If you are travelling and find yourself outside your usual broadcast region, a VPN can allow you to connect to a server in your home country and access your regular streaming service as normal.

O'Higgins and Sao Paulo meet in Group C of the Copa Sudamericana in what is a crucial fixture for both clubs' progression in the competition.

The Chilean side come into this game in strong domestic form, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing in the Sudamericana was a 2-0 defeat to this same Sao Paulo side, a result that will have sharpened their focus heading into this rematch on home soil.

O'Higgins have responded well since that loss, picking up back-to-back wins in the Chilean Primera Division, and they will be looking to translate that momentum into continental competition.

Sao Paulo arrive as group leaders, sitting top of Group C, and they have shown resilience across a congested schedule. The Brazilians drew their most recent Sudamericana outing 0-0 against Millonarios and have mixed results in Serie A, including a 2-2 draw with Bahia last time out.

Despite their position at the summit, Luis Zubeldía's side have not been entirely convincing, and O'Higgins will sense an opportunity to close the gap at home.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the match live, read on.

How to watch O'Higgins vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for O'Higgins ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture. No projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sao Paulo have also not confirmed any injury or suspension news at this stage, and no probable lineup has been provided. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

O'Higgins have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Boston River on April 29, and they also recorded a 2-3 away victory at Cobresal in the Primera Division. Their only defeats in that run came against Huachipato and Sao Paulo, the latter ending 2-0. Across those five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded four, showing a productive attacking output.

Sao Paulo have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Bahia in Serie A on May 3. They also drew 0-0 with Millonarios in the Sudamericana and beat both Mirassol and Juventude 1-0. Their sole defeat came against Vasco da Gama, losing 2-1 in Serie A. The Brazilians have scored six goals and conceded four across that five-match stretch.





Head-to-Head Record

OHI Last match SAP 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Sao Paulo 2 - 0 O'Higgins 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the available record took place on April 14, 2026, in the Copa Sudamericana, with Sao Paulo winning 2-0 as the home side. That result gives Sao Paulo a 1-0 advantage in head-to-head meetings from the data available, with O'Higgins yet to register a win against their Brazilian opponents in this competition.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group C, Sao Paulo currently sit top of the table, with O'Higgins in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch O'Higgins vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: