Today's game between Northern Ireland and Guinea will kick-off at Jun 4, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Northern Ireland vs Guinea is available to watch live in the USA. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Northern Ireland and Guinea meet in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture to build momentum ahead of future competitive commitments.

For Northern Ireland, the game arrives at a moment of reflection. Their World Cup qualifying campaign came up short, and this friendly offers manager and squad a chance to test combinations and restore confidence on home soil.

The recent record tells a mixed story. A draw with Wales in their last outing showed resilience, but losses to Italy, Slovakia, and Germany during the qualifying window underlined the gap between Northern Ireland and Europe's elite.

Guinea arrive having endured a difficult run of their own. A defeat to Benin in their most recent match was a setback, and Didier Six's side will be looking to rediscover the form that earned them a 2-0 win over Liberia in November.

This fixture gives both squads a low-stakes environment to work through tactical ideas and give fringe players minutes. For Northern Ireland fans, it is a chance to see what the next chapter looks like.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland vs Guinea live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Guinea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news has been provided for Northern Ireland ahead of this friendly. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Guinea are similarly without confirmed squad information. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been released. Check back for the latest news as the match approaches.

Form

Northern Ireland have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Wales in a friendly at the end of March. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Italy in World Cup qualifying. Their only win in the run came against Luxembourg, a 1-0 result in November. Across the five games, Northern Ireland scored three goals and conceded four.

Guinea have managed one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five outings. They were beaten 1-0 by Benin in their most recent friendly in March, following a 2-2 draw with Togo days earlier. Their one victory came against Liberia in November, a 2-0 result. Guinea scored seven goals across the five matches and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Northern Ireland and Guinea. This appears to be a rare fixture between the two nations.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Northern Ireland vs Guinea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: