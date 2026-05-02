Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade de la Beaujoire

Today's game between Nantes and Marseille will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Nantes vs Marseille are listed below. US viewers can watch live on Fubo and beIN SPORTS, with beIN SPORTS Connect also available. Fanatiz provides an additional streaming option for those in supported regions.

Nantes host Marseille at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in contrasting states of urgency but with plenty at stake.

Nantes sit 17th in the table, deep in the relegation zone, and their recent run of form has done little to ease the anxiety around the club. Three draws and two defeats from their last five matches tell the story of a side struggling to find the consistency needed to survive.

Marseille, sixth in Ligue 1, are chasing a European place but have wobbled at a critical moment. Roberto De Zerbi's successor, Habib Beye, is managing a squad stretched thin by injuries, and the mood around the club has not been entirely calm heading into this match.

The visitors have their own problems in the final third. Mason Greenwood, Marseille's standout performer this season, has been carrying an injury sustained against Lille and was dropped to the bench for the draw at Nice. His availability here remains uncertain, and his absence would be a significant blow to Marseille's attacking threat.

Beye has also been publicly critical of Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri, questioning the teenager's day-to-day commitment in training and using him sparingly despite the squad's mounting injury list. That internal tension adds another layer of uncertainty to Marseille's preparation.

For Nantes, this is a match they genuinely need to win. A home fixture against a Marseille side that is far from settled offers a real opportunity, and the Canaries will look to make the Beaujoire a difficult place to visit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nantes vs Marseille live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Nantes vs Marseille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Nantes are without T. Tati, A. Sylla, and A. Camara through injury, while D. Tabibou serves a suspension and will play no part in this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Marseille travel to Nantes with a considerably longer injury list. A. Gouiri, I. Paixao, G. Kondogbia, N. Aguerd, and B. Nadir are all sidelined, while B. Pavard and T. Weah are both suspended. No confirmed lineup has been released at this stage.

Form

Nantes have taken just two points from their last five Ligue 1 matches, recording no wins, three draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to Rennes on April 26, and they were beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain four days earlier. The Canaries drew 1-1 with Brest and played out back-to-back goalless draws against Auxerre and Metz. Across those five matches, Nantes scored two goals and conceded six.

Marseille's recent form has also been inconsistent, with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five. They beat Metz 3-1 on April 10 but lost to Lorient 2-0, fell to Monaco 2-1, and were beaten 1-2 by Lille. Their most recent match ended 1-1 at Nice on April 26. Marseille scored six goals across those five games and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Marseille hosted Nantes at the Stade Velodrome and lost 0-2. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Ligue 1, Marseille have won three, Nantes have won one, and one match ended level. Marseille have scored seven goals in those fixtures, with Nantes netting five.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Nantes currently sit 17th, while Marseille are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nantes vs Marseille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: